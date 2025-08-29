Outlaw propeller STC’d for Mooney M20s

Hartzell Propeller’s Outlaw propeller has earned an FAA STC for Mooney M20 Series aircraft.

The Supplemental Type Certificate covers the Mooney M20 A through G and M20J models.

The newly certified Outlaw carbon fiber composite two-blade propeller was developed to deliver the same performance as Hartzell 2-blade metal propellers with significant weight saving and unlimited life blades, according to Hartzell officials.

The Outlaw weighs 38 pounds, compared to 58 pounds for the 2-blade metal propeller, a savings of 20 pounds. The carbon fiber composite Outlaw is the latest Hartzell propeller to be added to the Top Prop Conversion Program.

The Outlaw name was submitted by Donna Jones, Vice President of Davis Aviation in Bristol, Tennessee, and selected from more than 300 entries received during Hartzell’s Name the Prop contest at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024. As the winner, she received $500 in Hartzell merchandise and earned naming rights for the newest addition to the Hartzell Propeller lineup.

For more information: HartzellProp.com