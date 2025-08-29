Seven Oklahoma airports get new AWOS

The new AWOS system at South Grand Lake Regional Airport. (Phoro by ODAA)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seven of Oklahoma’s airports have installed Automated Weather Observation Systems (AWOS) thanks to funding from the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

Ada Regional, Alva Regional, Claremore Regional, Grove Regional, and Sallisaw Municipal each had their aging AWOS set-ups replaced as part of the department’s Airport Construction Program (ACP). Each updated system cost averaged $133,793 with $127,103. coming from ODAA funds and $6,689.95 from the local airport sponsor.

Fairview Municipal and South Grand Lake Regional each received new installations to help fill in gaps in service around the state, state officials said.

Each new system cost averaged $233,390 with $221,720 coming from ODAA funds and $11,669 from the local airport sponsor.

“Oklahoma is well-known for its rapidly changing weather, and it is critical that pilots know the real-time weather conditions at airports across the state,” said Nick Young, ODAA airport division manager. “These AWOS installations deliver on our commitment to improve safety and enhance operational reliability statewide.”

For more information: Oklahoma.gov/Aerospace