Vintage aircraft instructor honored with Brewer Trophy

The National Aeronautic Association (NAA) has selected Doug Matthews as the 2025 recipient of the Frank G. Brewer Trophy.

The Brewer Trophy, established in 1943, honors “significant contributions of enduring value to aerospace education in the United States,” according to NAA officials.

Matthews is one of the world’s top vintage aircraft instructors, with experience in aircraft such as the Dauntless SBD, North American P-51, T-6, F-86, Lockheed T-33, Grumman F6F Hellcat and F8F Bearcat, Marchetti S-211, Aero L-39, and many other types.

In 1984, he established the Matthews Scholarship for MBAs at the Goizueta Graduate Business School at Emory University in Atlanta. He also provides the foundational funding for the Matthews Aviation Scholarship, which supports several young pilots in obtaining their flying certificates and ratings.

“The Brewer Trophy serves as a testament to Doug’s extraordinary educational achievements,” said Amy Spowart, NAA President and CEO. “Doug’s unwavering dedication and commitment to providing sources of instruction to aerospace learners are truly inspiring. His ascent from learner to teacher and imparting knowledge at every step of his journey is a powerful demonstration of the transformative power of education, perseverance, and dedication. His dedication is nothing short of inspirational.”

“Matthews’ contributions to aviation education have left an indelible mark. His innovative training methods, comprehensive manuals, and rigorous classes have equipped aspiring pilots with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a fiercely competitive field,” added Lou Nemeth, VP Training Services, Chief Safety Officer (ret) & Director of Flight Operations, CAE, who nominated Matthews for the trophy. “His legacy is evident in the thousands of pilots he has trained, who continue to uphold the highest standards of safety and professionalism in aviation. We are deeply appreciative of his significant contributions.”

“I am incredibly grateful and honored to receive this extraordinary recognition,” said Matthews. “Receiving this award is a reminder of the amazing people in my life who have supported me along the way. It serves as a reminder of the incredible opportunities I have been given, and I am grateful for each and every one of them.”

The 2025 Brewer Trophy will be presented at the NAA Fall Awards on Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Tickets are now available.

For more information: NAA.aero