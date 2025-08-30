General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Save the date: FlightSim Expo 2026

By · · Leave a Comment

The seventh annual FlightSimExpo will be held June 12-14, 2026, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2025 event, held at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, attracted almost 3,000 attendees and featured more than 40 seminars and announcements and 80 exhibitors.

Organizers added that until Aug. 31, 2025, FlightSimExpo Online is available for $15.

The one-time purchase offers instant access to all FlightSimExpo 2025 seminars, including #FSExpoFriday announcements and Community Stage and FSElite Stage presentations.

For more information: FlightSimExpo.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.