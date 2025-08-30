Save the date: FlightSim Expo 2026

The seventh annual FlightSimExpo will be held June 12-14, 2026, at the Saint Paul RiverCentre near Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The 2025 event, held at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, attracted almost 3,000 attendees and featured more than 40 seminars and announcements and 80 exhibitors.

Organizers added that until Aug. 31, 2025, FlightSimExpo Online is available for $15.

The one-time purchase offers instant access to all FlightSimExpo 2025 seminars, including #FSExpoFriday announcements and Community Stage and FSElite Stage presentations.

For more information: FlightSimExpo.com