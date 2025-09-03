New Snug Seal Cowl Plugs protect aircraft

Sporty’s has introduced its new line of Snug Seal Cowl Plugs, designed to protect aircraft engines from birds, animals, and debris.

Cowl plugs are an essential safeguard for parked airplanes, preventing foreign objects from entering the engine compartment, Sporty’s officials said. Birds and rodents can quickly turn an aircraft’s cowling into a nesting site, while leaves, twigs, and other debris pose risks of clogs, corrosion, and even fire hazards during startup. In colder weather, cowl plugs also help retain engine heat, making starts easier and reducing reliance on preheating, company officials added.

Sporty’s Snug Seal Cowl Plugs are crafted from red vinyl, with a custom-fit design that stays secure, even in windy conditions, officials noted. Each set includes bright-red “Remove Before Flight” streamers and highly-visible flags to ensure plugs are not overlooked during preflight. Webbing connects the plugs, eliminating tangles and simplifying handling.

The cowl plugs are available for popular airplane models, including the Cessna 172 and 182, Piper Archer and Warrior, and multiple generations of Cirrus. Pilots can add their aircraft N-number to the plugs for $14.95.

Each set is priced at $99.95.

For more information: Sportys.com