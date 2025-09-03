Whirly-Girls open 2026 scholarship season

The Whirly-Girls will award more than $550,000 in scholarships in 2026 for helicopter flight training, maintenance training, and educational scholarships.

Scholarships are available for both experienced and newly certificated female pilots, as well as those individuals who are seeking their initial helicopter ratings, according to officials. Courses are offered for a variety of training objectives, including turbine transitions, software use, commercial flight training, airline transport licenses, and many more.

There are also scholarships for maintenance, both for certificate holders and those working towards their certificates.

Applications, available at WhirlyGirls.org/Scholarships and are due Oct. 1, 2025.

Scholarships will be presented on March 8, 2026, at the annual Whirly-Girls Gala at VERTICON in Atlanta.

For more information: WhirlyGirls.org