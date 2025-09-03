General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Whirly-Girls open 2026 scholarship season

By · · Leave a Comment

The Whirly-Girls will award more than $550,000 in scholarships in 2026 for helicopter flight training, maintenance training, and educational scholarships.

Scholarships are available for both experienced and newly certificated female pilots, as well as those individuals who are seeking their initial helicopter ratings, according to officials. Courses are offered for a variety of training objectives, including turbine transitions, software use, commercial flight training, airline transport licenses, and many more.

There are also scholarships for maintenance, both for certificate holders and those working towards their certificates.

Applications, available at WhirlyGirls.org/Scholarships and are due Oct. 1, 2025.

Scholarships will be presented on March 8, 2026, at the annual Whirly-Girls Gala at VERTICON in Atlanta.

For more information: WhirlyGirls.org

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Become better informed pilot.

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily.

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.