An Illustrated Guide to Flying Workbook released

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released “An Illustrated Guide to Flying Workbook” by Barry Schiff.

Designed as a companion to “An Illustrated Guide to Flying,” the workbook provides review questions for readers to solidify their knowledge of the principles and science detailed in the book, according to ASA officials.

A variety of free-response, multiple choice, and true/false questions cover key topics including basic flight maneuvers, aircraft engines and flight instruments, navigation, weather, types of aircraft, traffic control, flight rules, and more. An answer key is included.

Shipping in mid September 2025, the workbook is available in soft cover and as an ebook for $11.95.

