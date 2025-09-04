Banner tow pilot seriously injured in crash

The pilot of the banner tow airplane performed a normal takeoff and stayed in the traffic pattern at the airport in Cross Keys, N.J., for the banner pickup.

After successfully capturing the pickup rope, he climbed with the Cessna 150G’s engine at full power, the flaps retracted, and at a speed of about 45 to 50 mph.

The airplane drifted left before the banner left the ground, and the pilot attempted to correct the flight path to the right.

The airplane and banner climbed above the nearby trees, after which the pilot released the banner.

The airplane then abruptly pitched up, the right wing “dropped,” and the plane entered a 180° spin to the right that continued to the ground.

The pilot was seriously injured and the airplane was substantially damaged during the impact with trees and terrain.

The banner tow company reported, and a post-accident examination by an FAA inspector confirmed, that there were no pre-impact mechanical malfunctions or failures of the airplane and its flight controls that would have precluded normal operation.

Company officials also reported that it was their standard procedure to climb the airplane at a speed of 55 mph with the flaps extended 10° in order to achieve best climb out.

Additionally, when releasing a banner, the prescribed procedure included pushing forward on the control yoke to prevent an abrupt pitch up.

Based on this information, it is likely that the pilot climbed at too low an airspeed during the banner pickup, resulting in a loss of control, his decision to release the banner, and the uncorrected pitch up of the airplane that ultimately resulted in the aerodynamic stall/spin.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain adequate airspeed during the banner pickup, which resulted in a low altitude aerodynamic stall/spin.

NTSB Identification: 193065

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.