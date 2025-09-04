Human Factors: It’s not really a checklist

It was a hot afternoon at Orlando Sanford International (KSFB) in Florida in late September, with the mercury hovering just below 90°. The pilot was planning to do some pattern work.

He preflighted his airplane in his hangar, completing, in his words, “what I thought was a thorough pre-flight.”

But as you’ll soon see, one item got overlooked, and a very rapid chain of events would conspire to bring the pilot and his airplane back out of the autumn sky almost as quickly as they ascended into it.

The Airplane

The airplane was a Sequoia F.8L Falco, an Italian-designed experimental amateur-built low-wing aircraft with retractable gear, two seats, a bubble canopy, and a Lycoming IO-360-B-E engine rated at 180 horsepower.

So basically a sports car with wings. As befits a hot airplane, it was painted bold, bright red.

The Flight and The Accident

The engine start, taxi, and run-up were all normal. The pilot, alone in the airplane, was cleared for takeoff from 9C, the shortest of the three parallel runways at KSFB.

Then, just a few seconds after lift-off, at 100 feet above the runway, the Falco gave the pilot the bird.

“The right engine access cover flew open and was standing straight up in the ‘fully open’ position,” the pilot wrote in his report to the NTSB.

The Falco is one of those lovely airplanes with a very large hinged canopy that allows significant access to the engine, so pretty much the entire right side of the canopy was open at this point.

The pilot radios the tower, requesting an immediate return to land. They clear him to 9L, which will require a long wide pattern, with four turns total. This makes the pilot uncomfortable, but he does not request anything different, and he “complied.”

The plane remains dirty with gear and flaps down, and the pilot says he elected to stay “low and slow, hoping to keep the open door from breaking off.”

Then fixation bites. He is so focused on the door that he lets his airspeed decay. And although he’s unaware of it, he has reached minimum controllable airspeed. As he makes his first turn to the left, a foreshortened crosswind leg that will cross over the much longer runway that is parallel to his flight path, the horizontal component of lift from the turn kicks in and triggers a stall.

There is one buffet. The left wing drops sharply, and “the airplane fell out of the sky.”

The Falco’s left wing is shredded as it encounters Taxiway B8 of the Parallel 9L, and then the remainder of the airplane slams onto Runway 9L, coming to rest just beyond the center line. Fuel is gushing out of the fractured left tank. The pilot kills the master and alternator switches and evacuates.

The airplane’s five point harness no doubt had a big part to play in the happy outcome, in terms of the pilot’s mortality. He walked away from a typically fatal accident — a low level stall — with only minor injuries.

The airplane, however, didn’t fare as well.

The Aftermath

The Falco, although being fully aerobatic, and widely regarded as one of the stronger experimental designs with 6g positive and 3g negative capability, is a wood aircraft made of a laminated spruce structure with Finnish birch plywood for the skin. As such, it doesn’t score well on the easy-to-repair scale following an accident.

The pilot summarized the damage in his report to the NTSB: “Left wing disintegrated, aircraft broke apart on impact in 3-4 locations, prop broke off at engine crankshaft, engine and exhaust system extensive damage.”

The nose gear broke “in half,” he continued, noting the beautiful canopy was cracked and “not serviceable.”

Only the right wing and tail feathers emerged unscathed. He summarized the airplane as “probably damaged beyond repair.”

The Pilot

The pilot was a 72-year-old male, with a commercial/instrument ticket who was flying on a third class medical. He had 1,875 hours total time, with 167 in make and model.

But his recent flying had been on the light side with eight hours in the previous 30 days and only 15 in the previous 90 days.

The NTSB

The probable cause statement from the NTSB was straight forward: The pilot’s failure to maintain airplane control after an engine access cover opened during the initial climb.

Analysis & Discussion

In his report to the NTSB the pilot said, in summary, that he overlooked the right engine cover not being locked down, and did not catch it on his final walk around.

After it flipped open in flight, “I focused way too much on the open engine cover and way too little on flying the airplane, maintaining proper airspeed, attitude, and altitude.”

“The result was a classic stall/spin scenario too close to the ground,” he told investigators.

The pilot’s recommendations included “double check everything on preflight. Use a checklist ALWAYS” and “When/if something does happen and the aircraft is stable and you are in control…Fly the Aircraft!!”

The Takeaway

We’ve all been taught since pretty much day one that the order of actions when the you-know-what strikes the prop is: Aviate, Navigate, Communicate.

And our unfortunate pilot basically admitted that he didn’t do the first one well enough (refreshing when people take responsibility, isn’t it?).

But in fact, he really did do all three, as trained. He initially kept control, continued on course, and then called the tower. He followed protocol, but then he fell down the rabbit hole of fixation and stopped aviating.

And that’s where the takeaway from this accident lays hidden. It highlights a gaping hole in how we teach people to be prepared for the unexpected in flight.

On thinking about the accident, I realized that we often teach the emergency hierarchy of actions as if it were a checklist:

Aviate: Regain or maintain positive control of the aircraft. Navigate: Ensure the airplane is pointing in the direction you want it to be pointing (often away from the ground). Communicate: Once jobs one and two are done, get on the radio.

One, two, three, and done!

But in reality, it isn’t, and shouldn’t be, a checklist.

Instead, it should be an ascending and descending cycle, repeating over and over again until the situation has safely resolved itself and normal flight operations (or landing) have occurred.

After coms are squared away, step back down the ladder again to check your Navigation. Are you still pointed where you want to be pointed? Then back to the Aviator stuff. Check attitude, airspeed, vertical speed, engine health, fuel status. Next, back up to Navigation. Then communication if needed. Back to Nav. Back down to Aviate. Wash, rinse, repeat. Wash, rinse, repeat…

That’s my takeaway. We need to think of this age-old advice not as a checklist, not as a flow, but a dynamic cycle that once launched, should be repeated again and again like an instrument scan.

The Numbers

