Registration opens for Aviation Design Challenge

The 2025 first-place team from Porter High School in Texas from left to right: Jocelyn Alfaro, Eris Rodgers, Major Renard, and Alex Espada.

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) has opened registration for the 2026 Aviation Design Challenge.

This annual competition, now in its 14th year, promotes careers in aviation in high schools through aviation-focused STEM education curriculum that incorporates flight simulation and aircraft design.

“GAMA’s annual Aviation Design Challenge provides a great avenue for students to learn about the science of flight and principles of aircraft design. We are excited to open the registration for the 2026 Challenge and look forward to cultivating aviation learning experiences and expanding interest into our great industry,” said James Viola, president and CEO of GAMA.

The Aviation Design Challenge is open to the first 150 U.S. high school teams that register to participate. Registered teams will receive free “Fly to Learn” curriculum, which is aligned with national STEM standards, to facilitate the learning of flight and airplane design principles. Teachers can guide their students through the curricula in approximately four to six weeks. The teams will then apply their knowledge to design modifications for an aircraft to meet the needs of a simulated mission using X-Plane software.

Submissions will be scored by GAMA judges based on completing the mission and other entry requirements. The winning team will receive an all-expenses-paid general aviation experience, which includes a CubCrafters Manufacturing Experience. The second-place team will receive a Redbird Flight STEM Lab and the third-place team will receive one-year ForeFlight Premium subscriptions.

Since its inception in 2013, the Aviation Design Challenge has had more than 950 teams participate, representing more than 485 high schools from all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

To register and to learn more about the challenge, visit the GAMA Aviation Design Challenge webpage. Registration closes on Dec. 19, 2025, or once all available slots are filled.





