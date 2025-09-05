A contract for safety

A 1956 Beech G35 flies by the tower at Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL) in Florida, one of 265 contract towers in the United States. (Photo by Russell Kasselman)

By JASON BLAIR

Air traffic control (ATC) is a cornerstone of aviation safety. It helps orchestrate a complex dance of aircraft in the skies and on the ground.

In the United States, the FAA employs thousands of air traffic controllers to manage the nation’s airspace, ensuring safety and efficiency. However, not all air traffic control employees are FAA employees. A separate system exists, a “contract control tower system,” that offers ATC services at hundreds of airports.

The FAA’s Federal Contract Tower Program was established in 1982 to outsource air traffic control services at lower-activity airports to private companies.

But even after all these years, not everyone in the general public — or even the aviation community — knows about this separate part of the system. Even those who know about contract air control towers rarely recognize how big a part of the ATC system it represents.

The FAA manages approximately 520 towers nationwide, encompassing 265 contract towers and about 255 FAA-operated towers, such as those at major hubs like Chicago O’Hare or Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson.

Contract towers accounting for about 51% of all federal air traffic control towers in the United States underscores the program’s importance in extending air traffic control services to smaller airports that might otherwise lack the infrastructure due to budget constraints.

Contract towers handle a significant share of the nation’s air traffic operations, managing approximately 28% of all tower aircraft operations in the U.S. These operations include general aviation, flight training, and regional commercial flights, which are critical to local economies and aviation access in smaller communities.

Despite their high operational volume, contract towers are remarkably cost-efficient, accounting for only about 11% of the FAA’s overall tower operations budget. This efficiency stems from the lower operating costs of private contractors compared to FAA-staffed facilities, saving the FAA and taxpayers an estimated $200 million annually.

The prominence of contract towers reflects their dual role in enhancing aviation safety and optimizing FAA resources. By contracting out services at lower-activity airports, the FAA can focus its workforce on high-traffic facilities while maintaining oversight through audits and inspections.

The FAA’s continued investment, including $20 million annually through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for tower modernization, signals the program’s enduring value.

An air traffic controller at work. (Photo courtesy NATCA)

Who’s in the Tower?

Staffing those contract air traffic towers are approximately 1,400 controllers, including many retired FAA or military controllers.

Helping to fuel the employment pipeline to contract towers is the FAA’s mandatory retirement age of 56 for air traffic controllers.

Established in the 1970s, a period marked by rapid growth in air travel and increasing complexity in airspace management, the retirement age was informed by medical and actuarial data available in the 1970s, balancing operational needs with workforce sustainability.

Mandatory retirement ages are not unique to air traffic control. Airline pilots, for instance, must retire at age 65 under FAA regulations (14 CFR § 121.383). The air traffic control policy draws on similar logic, reflecting a broader aviation industry trend of using age-based rules to manage safety-critical roles.

There is no doubt that air traffic control work demands strong cognitive skills, quick decision-making, spatial reasoning, and the ability to process multiple data streams under time pressure. Controllers must maintain unwavering focus, often in high-stakes scenarios.

The relentless pressure of air traffic control — coordinating traffic flow, takeoffs, landings, and emergency responses — takes a toll on mental and physical health. Chronic stress can lead to burnout, diminishing a controller’s effectiveness over time.

Research in the 1970s suggested that cognitive processing speed and reaction times could decline with age, potentially impacting performance. The age 56 retirement rule was designed to ensure controllers operate at peak capacity, safeguarding aviation safety.

Although there’s no conclusive evidence that controllers over 56 are universally less capable, the policy adopts a conservative stance, prioritizing risk reduction in a field where errors can have catastrophic consequences.

In conjunction with that policy, the mandatory retirement age was partly intended to protect controllers from the long-term health impacts of this stress and to maintain a workforce capable of handling the job’s intensity.

Today, as stipulated in 5 U.S.C. § 8335(a), the FAA still requires air traffic controllers in federal facilities to retire at age 56. This federal law applies to all FAA controllers actively engaged in separating and controlling air traffic. The policy is rigid, with few exceptions. Controllers who shift to non-operational roles, such as management or training, are exempt from the age 56 rule.

The mandatory retirement age is integrated with the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) and the Federal Employees Retirement System (FERS), which offer controllers enhanced pension benefits to offset their shorter careers.

Controllers can retire after 20 years of service at age 50 or 25 years at any age, acknowledging the intense demands of their profession. This retirement structure reflects the FAA’s recognition of air traffic control as a “hazardous” occupation, requiring peak mental and physical performance.

A Win-Win

Those retired FAA controllers are allowed to work in air traffic control facilities that are not FAA-operated, but are operated as contract towers without age restrictions.

This becomes a win-win: Controllers have a post-retirement career path, while the aviation system leverages their expertise to maintain safe operations.

In fact, staffing contract towers with retired FAA air traffic controllers not only makes sense, but is a critical part of their operation.

Contract towers typically handle lower traffic volumes, resulting in a less intense workload.

With contract towers spread across the U.S., controllers can choose locations that suit their preferences, from vibrant small towns to quieter rural areas. This flexibility aligns with post-retirement lifestyle goals.

Many controllers are deeply committed to their craft and eager to stay engaged in aviation. Working in contract towers allows them to continue contributing in a familiar role and helps our ATC system fill vital controller positions.

This is why contract towers and the mandatory retirement age for air traffic controllers are so tightly linked. The turnover created by the mandatory retirement age does not necessarily mean that the experience and knowledge of those FAA controllers simply gets lost. Retired FAA controllers are in high demand at contract towers due to their expertise and FAA certifications.

Is the tower at your airport a contract control tower? You can see a full list of contract towers here.