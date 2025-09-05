Atlantic Aviation expands into Big Sky Country

Atlantic Aviation has expanded its nationwide FBO network to 106 locations with the addition of its first in Montana at Glacier Park International Airport (KGPI) in Kalispell.

The Kalispell facility joins the Atlantic network through the acquisition of Glacier Jet Center, an FBO on the field for nearly five decades.

Services available will continue to include complete passenger and crew support, aircraft fueling, de-icing, and heated hangars, along with the availability of U.S. Customs on the field. In addition, Part 145 maintenance services will be available through Rocky Mountain Aircraft Services at KGPI, which was also acquired by Atlantic Aviation.

For more information: AtlanticAviation.com