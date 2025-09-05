Celebrating the general aviation boom

A 1946 Piper J-3C Cub with a 65-hp engine. (Photo by D. Miller)

The Vintage Aircraft Association (VAA) is kicking off a year-long celebration marking the 80th anniversary of the post-war general aviation boom of 1946 — a transformative year that brought tens of thousands of aircraft into the skies and launched what many call the “Class of ’46.”

More than 30,000 GA airplanes were built in 1946, and many prolific types were introduced such as the Cessna 120/140, the Stinson 108, the North American Navion, and the Piper Super Cruiser. Other makes and models, like the Piper J-3 Cub, Aeronca Champ and Chief, Swift, and others saw record production years too. More than 8,400 of these airplanes are still on the FAA registry today, 80 years later, according to VAA officials.

The VAA will honor this landmark year throughout 2026, with a highlight taking place during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2026, where many of these iconic aircraft will be showcased with the help and participation of their dedicated type clubs, according to VAA officials.

Those attending Oshkosh can expect special aircraft exhibits, forums, and presentations “focused on the legendary designs that helped shape general aviation as we know it,” officials added.

“This celebration is about more than just the airplanes — it’s about the people, innovation, and spirit that soared in 1946,” said John Hofmann, president of the Vintage Aircraft Association. “The Class of ’46 represents a pivotal time when general aviation came alive for everyday Americans. We’re thrilled to shine a light on these aircraft and their communities at Oshkosh and all year long.”

In addition to the AirVenture festivities, the VAA will be celebrating the anniversary year-round through:

Feature stories and historical deep dives in Vintage Airplane magazine

Content about owning and restoring these aircraft across Vintage social media platforms — @EAAVintage on most channels

Merchandise honoring these aircraft

Additional programming, interviews, and digital spotlights throughout the year

For more information: EAAVintage.org