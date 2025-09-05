Epic Flight Academy opens flight school at KTCL

Epic Flight Academy held a grand opening of its ninth FAA Part 141 flight school on Aug. 30, 2025, at Tuscaloosa National Airport (KTCL) in Alabama.

Members of the community enjoyed free discovery flights and simulator time, according to company officials.

Brock Rees, Director of Satellite Operations, reported a well-attended event.

“We welcomed many families to the grand opening and were busy with discovery flights,” he said. “The weather cooperate, and we had a great day.”

Founder and CEO Danny Perna added, “We’ve really been grateful to the community for their support and engagement. We have already enrolled students and are proud to be training pilots in Tuscaloosa.”

