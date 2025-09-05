General Aviation News

Picture of the Day: Flying over the airport

Katie Smith sent in this photo with a note: “Took this photo as I was in the back seat of our Aero Commander 100 Darter (flight trainer/rental). Airport is Cushing Municipal Airport (KCUH) in Oklahoma. Tanks and runway in view along with the hangars, of which one is our maintenance shop hanger. Such a great view.”

