Picture of the Day: Flying over the airport

Katie Smith sent in this photo with a note: “Took this photo as I was in the back seat of our Aero Commander 100 Darter (flight trainer/rental). Airport is Cushing Municipal Airport (KCUH) in Oklahoma. Tanks and runway in view along with the hangars, of which one is our maintenance shop hanger. Such a great view.”

