Poor preflight ends in fuel exhaustion

The pilot told investigators that the Cessna 172G was full of fuel before he departed for the cross-country flight.

After flying for about 2 hours and 50 minutes, with a significant headwind, he decided to divert to an airport to refuel.

After landing, he discovered that the fuel pumps were out of order, and he did not see the active notice to airmen (NOTAM) for the out of order fuel pumps.

He calculated the fuel remaining in the airplane and departed for his destination.

After flying for about 40 minutes, the engine lost power and he executed a forced landing on a road near Neola, Iowa, about 12 miles from the destination airport.

During the landing, the plane hit a swale and nosed over adjacent to the road, which resulted in substantial damage to the airplane’s fuselage and both wings.

The pilot noted that a more thorough flight planning and a more accurate use of the airplane’s performance charts could have prevented the accident.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel planning and improper in-flight decision-making, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 192997

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.