Commercial Pilot Oral Exam updated

Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA) has released the 12th edition of its Commercial Pilot Oral Exam Guide by Jason Blair.

Arranged in a question-and-answer format, the guide lists the questions most likely to be asked by evaluators during the practical exam and provides responses. FAA references are provided throughout for further study, ASA officials noted.

The 12th edition not only aligns with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS), but also connects questions with the applicable ACS code, officials added.

It includes expanded information on pilot regulations, airworthiness, weather, airplane systems, emergency procedures, cross-country flight, human factors, flight maneuvers, and scenario-based training.

The guide is available in soft-cover or as an eBook for $19.95. ASA’s Commercial Pilot Checkride App is available for $9.99.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com

