Wrong seat position contributes to crash

The pilot reported that he was performing touch-and-go landings at the airport in South Saint Paul, Minnesota, in the Cessna 150K.

After the first landing and during the takeoff roll, he experienced difficulty maintaining directional control and aborted the takeoff. He taxied the airplane back to the runway and departed again.

After landing, he applied full power for takeoff and the airplane veered right of the runway centerline. He applied brakes as the plane exited the runway and hit a taxiway sign.

The airplane came to rest in a grassy area adjacent to the runway, sustaining substantial damage to the fuselage.

The pilot told investigators that he positioned his seat too far forward, which prevented him from differentiating between rudder and brake inputs.

He further stated that if he had used an additional seat cushion, he could have positioned the pilot’s seat further aft and prevented the inadvertent brake inputs.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadvertent brake application during takeoff which resulted in a loss of directional control and runway excursion. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s improper seat position.

NTSB Identification: 193125

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.