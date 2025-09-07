Swift Fuels’ 100R unleaded avgas gets ASTM nod

Swift Fuels has received approval of an ASTM International production specification for its 100R unleaded avgas.

The final voting results from ASTM were published Sept. 4, 2025, after several years of “dedicated research by the team from Swift Fuels working in collaboration with FAA and numerous OEMs from Lycoming, Continental Aerospace, Rotax, Textron Aviation, Piper, and others, plus testing laboratories and various aviation part suppliers,” said company officials.

The approval is for use in Cessna 172R and 172S models with Lycoming IO-360-L2A engines.

Swift Fuels will now work with the FAA to expand the Approved Model List (AML), which company officials say they expect to happen soon. That will allow 100R unleaded fuel to be used in more aircraft and engines in the GA fleet.

“We have completed hundreds of tests with FAA oversight and also with many third-party expert firms,” said Swift Fuels CEO Chris D’Acosta. “We then documented our results to industry and FAA over the past few years.”

This is the third time in 11 years that Swift Fuels has successfully navigated the ASTM process, company officials noted.

The next step for the company is to roll out new sites using the 100R avgas.

“As of today, five U.S. flight schools utilize 100R, as well as five flight schools in the EU (Germany, Belgium, Austria and The Netherlands),” company officials said, adding it “expects to rapidly expand the coverage of 100R at many more sites across the globe in the weeks and months ahead.”

The approval was heralded by general aviation advocates, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA).

“AOPA has long supported the development and deployment of safe, reliable unleaded fuels, and this achievement is a positive step in that direction,” said AOPA President and CEO Darren Pleasance.

“The approval of 100R for an ASTM International production specification represents another significant step in the transition to unleaded aviation fuel, while strengthening our industry’s commitment to safety,” echoed NATA President and CEO Curt Castagna.

AOPA and NATA are part of EAGLE (Eliminate Aviation Gasoline Lead Emissions), a government industry initiative with the mission to have general aviation lead free by 2030.

For more information: SwiftFuelsAvgas.com