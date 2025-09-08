Picture of the Day: Banks Ranch

Christian Sanchez submitted this photo and note: “This photograph was captured during a brief trip to Bentonville, Arkansas. A friend took me up in his 1957 Cessna 172, soaring over various regions of the state. He also introduced me to five challenging runways at Banks Ranch. The image showcases three of those runways at Banks Ranch.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.