New Flying Tigers documentary premieres at Museum of Flight

SEATTLE — On Sept. 13, 2025, the Museum of Flight presents the premiere screening of a new documentary about the Flying Tigers, the American Volunteer Group in China during World War II.

“Their Memory Lives” uses archival photographs and video interviews with descendants of the AVG pilots and support crews to provide an intimate look at the small cadre of 100 volunteer American pilots and a multinational support group that were assembled in China before the Japanese attack upon Pearl Harbor, and helped stem Japanese invasions of southern China in early 1942, according to museum officials.

Following the one-hour screening there will be a discussion with the filmmakers and several descendants of the Flying Tigers shown in the film.

The 2 p.m. program is free with admission to the museum.

The museum also has a permanent exhibition devoted to the Flying Tigers that includes a P-40 Warhawk fighter aircraft and dozens of artifacts.

About Their Memories Lives

Lydia Rossi, widow of Flying Tiger ace pilot Dick Rossi and executive director of the American Volunteer Group Flying Tigers which sponsored the video production, said that 20 of the pilots in their brief seven months of combat became aces, a distinction realized by five or more kills of enemy aircraft.

She added that The Museum of Flight was picked for the premiere because of its professional display of artifacts from World War II and specifically the AVG, many of which were donated by members of the Flying Tiger community.

Jerry Kalman, the documentary’s producer, said the film’s compelling remembrances from relatives of some of the Flying Tigers not only highlight significant moments of the critical deployment of that small group of Americans and Chinese led by Claire Lee Chennault, but they also afford personal glimpses into what they encountered during the early days of World War II.

He points out that at a time when relationships between these two global superpowers are fragile, this important oral history reminds us of when our two countries cooperated in stemming the advance of fascism in south Asia.

The American Volunteer Group Flying Tigers Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and protecting the image of the Flying Tigers and educating the public about the pilots and ground crew who helped the Chinese government protect southern China from the Japanese. The organization is made up of family members and friends of the original 300 men and women who flew and maintained the P-40 Tomahawk/Warhawk aircraft during World War II.

For more information: MuseumOfFlight.org