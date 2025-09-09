Picture of the Day: Flying Oz

Jeff DeFreest submitted this photo and note: “On a recent Saturday morning, we flew the Cessna 170B around northwest Arkansas and landed to check out the grass strip at Richland Creek. About 1/2 hour later we heard a big radial fly over, and then saw a few more planes on approach. Our solitude was broken, it became a fly-in. It was fun to meet all the other weekend flyers, and then to see that beautiful T6 pull in next to me. I’m very grateful for the Fly Oz enthusiasts, and the Recreational Aviation Foundation keeping up these backcountry airstrips!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.