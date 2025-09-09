Warthog flies home to KHGR

A Fairchild A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog” is flying home Sept. 22, 2025, to Hagerstown, Maryland — the birthplace of the USAF attack aircraft.

Fairchild-Republic A-10C, tail number 79-0087, has been serving with the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard, since its manufacture in 1979.

“087” served in Afghanistan and Iraq, along with many other overseas missions.

The combat veteran A-10 has now on its last mission: To fly home to the place of its creation and serve as a permanent representative for all the A-10s that were built in this city. It will join the largest collection of Fairchild aircraft anywhere in the world at the Hagerstown Aviation Museum, according to museum officials.

A-10 “087” is scheduled to arrive at Hagerstown Regional Airport (KHGR) on Sept. 22 at noon.

This will mark 087’s final flight and is likely the last time an A-10 will land at Hagerstown Regional Airport, museum officials noted.

The public is invited to witness this historic event. The museum will open at 10 a.m., admission will be by donation.

“This is an emotional and historic moment, not just for the museum, but for our entire community,” said John Seburn, President of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum. “More than 700 A-10s rolled out of the Fairchild-Republic factory right here in Hagerstown from 1976 to 1984. Now, after decades of faithful service defending American troops, 087 is coming home.”

Fairchild A-10 087 will be permanently preserved and displayed at the Hagerstown Aviation Museum through the National Museum of the United States Air Force (NMUSAF) civilian museum loan program.

“We would like to thank the National Museum of the USAF and the 175th Wing of the Maryland Air National Guard for the opportunity to receive this iconic Hagerstown-built A-10,” said Kurtis Meyers, Vice President and Curator of the Hagerstown Aviation Museum. “This tribute honors Fairchild’s legacy, the veterans who served with it, and the thousands of workers who designed and built the A-10.”

In addition to the A-10 homecoming, the museum is holding a special event celebrating the 100th anniversary of Fairchild Aircraft Sept. 12-14. The event includes vintage Fairchild aircraft, including a visiting A-10, a 1940s Hangar Dance, Fairchild aircraft rides, a Wings & Wheels car and aircraft show, classic car cruise-in, food, music, and vendors. Go to HagerstownAviationMuseum.org/Fairchild100 for more details.

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and presenting more than 100 years of the region’s aviation heritage. Over the past 30 years, the museum has grown to the world’s largest collection of historic Fairchild aircraft, including the PT-19, XNQ, C-82, C-119 Flying Boxcar, C-123K, F-27, and many others. The museum’s archives include more than 15,000 photographs and thousands of historic artifacts, personal items, films, and artworks.

For more information: HagerstownAviationMuseum.org