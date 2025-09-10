AIR’s eVTOL prototype receives FAA airworthiness certificate

AIR’s eVTOL prototype at the company’s Florida flight test facility.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — AIR’s eVTOL prototype has received FAA Experimental Airworthiness Certification.

The certification is “a key step in the company’s mission to bring electric aviation to everyday life,” said company officials, who note the certification accelerates AIR’s flight testing at its facility near West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Florida facility will play a central role in AIR’s ongoing testing, validating performance, safety, and real-world operability, according to officials with the Israel-based company.

“The Experimental Airworthiness Certification is more than just regulatory approval — it’s a green light to advance our mission and expand our US footprint,” said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR.

AIR’s all-electric eVTOL platform enables a piloted two-seater for personal use as well as an uncrewed version designed for cargo and other missions. With a flight time of up to one hour per charge, a 550-pound payload capacity, and a top speed of 155 mph, AIR’s aircraft can operate from any flat surface, company officials said.

The company hopes its eVTOL will be the first to receive LSA certification under the new MOSAIC rules.

“The company will leverage the newly approved prototype for comprehensive flight testing, collecting valuable data that will support its ongoing LSA certification process,” officials added.

With a US-based operations center supporting FAA certification efforts and ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program, AIR is set to deliver 15 uncrewed cargo eVTOLs in the coming year, according to company officials.

The company will also start fulfilling over 2,500 pre-orders for its piloted AIR ONE, officials added.

For more information: AIREv.aero