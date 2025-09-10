Aviation-inspired picture frames debut

Sporty’s has released a new line of aviation-inspired picture frames.

The latest addition to the company’s Aviation Gifts collection takes inspiration from the beauty and nostalgia of commercial airline travel, with the frames replicating the look of jet windows, according to Sporty’s officials.

Crafted from solid cast aluminum, the frames “capture the industrial spirit of an aircraft’s exterior,” officials added.

The desktop frame displays an 8 x 10 picture, while the wall frame displays a 16 x 20 photo.

The Aircraft Window Desktop Frame is available for $39.99. The Window Wall Frame is available for $79.99, or as a set of three for $199.

For more information: Sportys.com