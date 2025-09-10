Bizjet, piston airplanes sales up

Business jet and piston airplanes saw a rise in shipments in the first six months of 2025, according to the latest figures from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA).

The association’s Second Quarter 2025 General Aviation Aircraft Shipment and Billing Report also shows an increase in the overall value of aircraft shipments.

According to the report, aircraft shipments through the second quarter of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, saw piston airplanes increase 5.1% to 810, turboprops decrease 4.3% to 268, and business jets increase 9.9% with 354.

The value of airplane deliveries through the second quarter of 2025 was $12.3 billion, an increase of 9.9%.

Helicopter shipments through the second quarter of 2025, when compared to the same period in 2024, saw piston helicopters decrease by one to 106, while turbine helicopters decreased 2.3% to 302.

The value of civil commercial helicopter deliveries was $2 billion.

To see the full report, go to GAMA.aero.