C150 crashes after student fails to relinquish the controls

The flight instructor and the student pilot were landing the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 150 at Newnan Coweta County Airport (KCCO) near Atlanta.

The flight instructor told investigators that the student’s wheel landing was at the proper speed and aligned with the runway, but with a slight left drift.

The student applied right rudder along with (inadvertent) right brake pressure.

The flight instructor announced “I have the aircraft” but felt significant resistance on the flight controls. He repeated the call as the airplane approached the right side of the runway.

As the airplane progressed toward the grass off the side of the runway, the flight instructor again verbalized that he was trying to take control of the airplane as the student pilot applied both brakes.

The airplane then abruptly stopped and nosed over.

The airplane’s vertical stabilizer was substantially damaged during the accident.

Probable Cause: The flight instructor’s inadequate remedial action and the student pilot’s failure to relinquish the flight controls as directed by the flight instructor, resulting in a loss of control and nose over.

NTSB Identification: 193301

This October 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.