Picture of the Day: Twin Lakes

Chris Bena submitted this photo and note: “It was a smooth, CAVU day at 8,500 feet over the Alaska Range. Twin Lakes in the Lake Clark National Park was home to famed Dick Proeneke of ‘One Man’s Wilderness.’ Redoubt Volcano, an active volcano, can be seen lording over this part of the mountain range.”

