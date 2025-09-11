Grassroots safety program gains traction in TBM fleet

A TBM 960 in flight.

The goal of the TBM Proficient Pilot Program (TBM-PPP), launched in 2024, is ambitious: 100 members, three years, zero accidents.

The initiative’s first-year report shows positive progress: More than 70,000 accident-free flight hours by its 50 members.

Among TBM-PPP members, five pilots achieved 100% compliance with Daher’s Stabilized Approach Criteria (SAC), while 39 exceeded 90% compliance. Historical data indicates that no landing accidents have occurred when pilots maintained SAC compliance above 75%.

The grassroots initiative is the first independent TBM pilot group to apply airline-style Flight Data Monitoring (FDM) to general aviation, setting a new benchmark for safety in high-performance personal aviation, according to officials.

“TBM-PPP is demonstrating that data-driven discipline, combined with mentorship and community, can significantly reduce accidents in general aviation,” said moderator John Buzza. “This is about proving to underwriters, regulators, and pilots that safety culture and measurable results go hand-in-hand.”

Why It Matters

Approach and landing incidents remain among the costliest loss events in TBM and similar aircraft. Leveraging Daher’s Me & My TBM flight data platform, TBM-PPP monitors every flight, flags performance drift early, and builds accountability through a member-run Safety Management System and peer “Safety Buddy” reviews — without punitive measures, officials explain.

A 2024 survey by the FAA identified safety culture as the single most critical factor in accident prevention. TBM-PPP operationalizes this with three pillars: Discipline, detection, and mentorship, officials said.

TBM-PPP’s comparative ADS-B analysis of more than 250,000 TBM flights since 2021 shows members “dramatically and consistently outperform the global TBM fleet in stabilized approach compliance,” officials noted.

“This isn’t just about data — it’s about turning that data into action pilots take every flight,” said Christopher Turnbull, CEO of CS&A Insurance. “It’s a blueprint other owner-pilot groups can follow.”

For more information: TBM-PPP.org