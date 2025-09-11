Luscombe hits hangar after pilot’s feet get stuck in rudder pedals

The pilot reported that during the landing roll at the airport in Boerne, Texas, his feet become entangled in the Luscombe 8A’s rudder pedals and he inadvertently applied brake pressure.

The airplane veered left and the pilot unsuccessfully attempted to regain directional control with opposite rudder and increased engine power.

Airport surveillance cameras recorded the airplane depart the runway surface, bounce, and hit a hangar, which resulted in substantial damage to both wings and the fuselage.

The pilot, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, did not return National Transportation Safety Board 6120.1 form.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: 193178

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.