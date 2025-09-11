New aircraft mechanic program takes flight in Colorado

LOVELAND, Colorado — Aims Community College has launched a new Aircraft Maintenance Technician program to meet the demand for aviation mechanics.

Classes begin in January 2026 at the new Aircraft Maintenance Training Center (AMTC) at Northern Colorado Regional Airport (KFNL) in Loveland.

Prospective students can apply to the program to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Aircraft Maintenance Technician degree in two years, over six semesters.

The college will add certificate options as the program evolves, according to officials. Aims also is developing career pathways and partnership programs with aviation and aerospace employers, officials added.

“While everyone who travels can feel there’s a pilot shortage, the need for aircraft mechanics is even greater,” said Eric Himler, Executive Director of Aviation Programs at Aims. “This program is an opportunity for Aims to be part of the solution in creating aircraft mechanics that will help ease that shortage locally, statewide and nationally.”

Industry and FAA data project a shortage of 25,000 aircraft technicians in the U.S. by 2028 and anticipate a global need for more than 700,000 technicians over the next 30 years.

“Currently, the average age of a certified aircraft technician is 54 years old and 40% are over 60,” said Michael Sasso, Director of the Aircraft Maintenance Program at Aims. “This is a long and lucrative career path and now is the time to train the next generation of skilled technicians.”

The Aircraft Maintenance Technician program is eligible for federal financial aid, veteran education benefits, and industry scholarships, college officials noted.

For more information: Aims.co/Aircraft-Tech