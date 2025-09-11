Proposed ADS-B bill will harm aviation

GUEST EDITORIAL By Shaun J. Germolus

Operating a multi-million-dollar airport as a business has always been challenging.

General aviation (GA) airports face financial challenges and have limited revenue sources compared to those typically available to commercial airline airports. GA airports may also struggle to compete for FAA Airport Capital Improvement Program grants, and some key airfield components, such as crosswind runways or aircraft parking aprons, are typically considered low priority funding items for the FAA.

Although costs have significantly risen over the past two decades, FAA funding entitlements for GA airports have remained stagnant. In addition, Florida airports will experience decreases in funding from the recent elimination of the jet fuel state tax and the sunsetting of COVID-era FAA infrastructure funds.

The city of Kissimmee in Florida operates the Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) as an enterprise fund, meaning revenues produced by the airport are utilized to offset the annual operating and capital expenses. KISM operates self-sufficiently with the goal of requiring no general funds from the public. To ensure this continues, rates and charges are set based on the operating and capital improvement forecast over a five-year projection, which for KISM is currently $10 million and $70 million respectively.

Shaun J. Germolus

Recently, KISM implemented a user fee, also known as a transient landing fee, to recover expenses and supplement revenue to meet rising operational costs. It was during this process that several articles and social media posts were published with misleading information. It became very apparent that our industry significantly lacks an understanding of airport financial operations.

Common statements included “I pay my aviation taxes, therefore I do not have to pay to use a public airport” and “the airport just received a multi-million-dollar grant. Where did the money go? The airport must be financially mismanaged and requires better oversight!”

It is important to understand the difference between taxes and user fees and how they are used at public airports.

Aviation taxes collected by the federal and state governments are redistributed among several airports through grants. These grants are to be used for a specific capital improvement, such as a runway rehabilitation project. They cannot be used for daily operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses.

Aviation user fees are the local funds an airport collects to offset the O&M expenses. These revenue sources may include ground/facility leases, fuel flowage fees, car rental concessions, aircraft parking, and landing fees. The O&M budget is also used to pay the local match requirement when receiving federal/state grants.

This is where I experience the misunderstanding by many in our industry.

Aviation taxes (grants) are used to fund a capital project expense, while the user fees are used to maintain the project for its useful life, typically 20 years. The analogy is purchasing an aircraft and then financing the operating costs of fuel, maintenance, hangar, insurance, etc.

KISM’s current taxiway pavement and lighting rehabilitation project is $11.4 million. The FAA participated 90% and the state 8%, requiring the airport’s 2% match from the O&M budget as illustrated:

The recently proposed Pilot and Aircraft Privacy Act (PAPA) appears to support two positive intentions.

The first is to recognize the importance of ADS-B technology and its significant enhancement to aviation safety. It was invented for this purpose and will remain in place for this purpose.

Secondly, it appears to support Section 803 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 calling for aircraft owners privacy. Everyone in our industry seems to believe keeping this data from the general public is a good idea, so long as those of us within the industry retain access to this important information.

PAPA, as written, challenges airport operators by limiting the use of ADS-B data to impose fees on GA aircraft and will add burdensome financial disclosures, assessments, and reporting requirements.

Airports have been allowed to charge landing fees for a very long time without ADS-B technology.

Airports may elect to use older methods, such as installing cameras and providing additional staff time to track and invoice. Please understand this adds costs to the effort and those costs will more than likely be passed on to the users, raising fees.

The use of ADS-B technology is the most efficient and economical method of tracking and obtaining those same revenues.

Limiting an airport’s use of ADS-B technology will cause many other non-efficiencies impacting the aviation industry ecosystem.

In addition to aircraft safety, there are other ways ADS-B is utilized:

Assist with accurate airport operation counts (FAA reporting requirement)

Assist with based aircraft inventory counts (FAA reporting requirement)

Assists airports and FBOs with accurate user fee invoicing

Assist with overdue aircraft locations

Assist with noise complaint investigations (usually in the pilot’s favor)

Assist with law enforcement investigations (human trafficking, smuggling, theft, etc.)

Tracking airfield movements to justify airport infrastructure grant funding requests

Assisting aircraft brokers/lenders with ownership/title/lien information.

The proposed legislation requires further industry discussion and revisions.

There needs to be a better effort at educating the aviation industry on the challenges GA airports face both operationally and financially. Collectively, our aviation partners and our elected officials need to assist in ensuring safe, secure, and healthy airport environments for our industry.

Remember, GPS technology was intended for military use only. The internet was invented for high-speed use between computers. Yet this technology is used for many other purposes today.

Limiting the use of ADS-B technology would be detrimental for airport operators conducting daily business, causing inefficiencies and increased costs to the aviation industry.

Shaun J. Germolus, A.A.E., is director of aviation at Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) in Florida.