Caravan flies 7,000 miles without a pilot

Joby Aviation recently completed a first-of-its-kind demonstration of its autonomous flight technology, logging more than 7,000 miles across more than 40 hours in a Cessna Caravan without a pilot.

The demonstration of Joby’s Superpilot was part of the Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC), an exercise led by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF). The flights were over the Pacific Ocean and Hawaii.

The autonomous flights were managed from ground control stations at various locations throughout the exercise, primarily from more than 3,000 miles away at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, according to Joby officials.

A safety pilot was onboard the aircraft to monitor the system’s performance, company officials added.

Joby’s Superpilot, integrated into a Cessna Caravan 208, was tasked with a variety of missions, including:

  • Superpilot demonstrated the capability to execute rapid cargo deliveries, hub-and-spoke logistics, inter-island transport, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) profiles.
  • Flights were successfully conducted in multiple classes of airspace (B, C, D and uncontrolled) and under both visual and instrument flight rules.
  • Superpilot flew a total of 7,342 miles over 43.7 hours. Within the exercise, the aircraft completed six sorties, flying for 14 hours covering 2,416 miles. The campaign also included a roundtrip ferry flight of 4,925 miles, with Superpilot handling a Pacific Ocean crossing, landing and taxi at destination airports.

In June 2024, Joby acquired the autonomy division of Xwing, including Superpilot, with the goal of accelerating development of autonomous flight technology in defense and commercial applications.

The work for the Department of Defense will help “inform integration of autonomous capabilities into Joby’s commercial air taxi platform,” according to company officials.

