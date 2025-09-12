Diamond Fest celebrates homecoming

Diamond Fest, the official “Diamond Homecoming” at the company’s Canadian headquarters in London, Ontario, was held Sept. 5-6, 2025, in conjunction with Airshow London SkyDrive, a drive-in air show.

Hosted by Diamond Aircraft Canada, the Diamond Flying Club (DFC), and the Diamond Pilots Association (DPA), Diamond Fest brought together Diamond owners, flight school representatives, pilots, aircraft maintainers, suppliers, government officials, and aviation enthusiasts, according to officials.

Diamond Fest took off Friday, Sept. 5, with a VIP reception at Diamond’s restaurant, the Katana Kafe, with exclusive access to Airshow London SkyDrive.

One of the opening acts featured a formation flight of the DA50 RG, DA62, and a Beech 18.

Military and civilian demonstration teams included the F-22 Raptor, US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demonstration Team, MV-22 Osprey, Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the Canadian Forces CF-18 Tactical Demonstration Team, along with many more aircraft fly-bys.

As the skies darkened after sunset, the Ghostwriter put on a celebration of light over dark with 4,000 LED lights and more than 250 pounds of pyrotechnics attached to the airplane, before concluding with a fireworks show followed by an after-party.

On the morning of Sept. 6, the factory hosted educational seminars featuring Ryan Cordoza speaking about FlySto, a flight data analysis company, and JETPRO’s Ed McDonald on using his DA62 to develop instrument approaches. The seminars were followed by a guided factory tour.

For more information: DiamondAircraft.com