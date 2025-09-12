Picture of the Day: It’s an uphill journey

Nathan Mackey submitted this photo and note: “An H-295 Helio Super Courier from JAARS Inc. in Waxhaw, N.C., taxis up to the top of Strawberry Ridge airstrip in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The airstrip, which is just 1,150 feet long, has a significant slope on the last half of Runway 8. The pilot must basically employ full power to get to the top of the airstrip, turn around, and take off downhill. This strip and others like it are used as a ‘final exam’ for JAARS pilots who are completing their training and then will await their overseas assignments. If you would like more information on JAARS, its humanitarian aid efforts and literacy support in some of the most remote areas of the world, visit JAARS.org.”

“If you would like to see many more videos of the Helio Courier, including an amazing 1954 promotional video, visit YouTube.com/@HelioCourier.“

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.