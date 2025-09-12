Mack McKinney and his beloved 1963 Cessna 182.

By MACK McKINNEY

We pilots are a pragmatic bunch. We use common sense, trust our machines, know our numbers — most of the time — and lean heavily on experience.

That’s why it’s dangerous when we start trusting the wrong experience. I call it the “Titanic Thought Trap,” officially known as the Normalization of Deviance.

It’s the same faulty thinking that doomed the Titanic and — almost — my beloved 1963 Cessna 182.

Three Big Mistakes

You’ve probably heard it before: The Cessna 182 is not just a 172 on steroids, it is the pickup truck of general aviation. It hauls anything.

That’s not just hangar talk — it’s a badge of honor worn by Skylane owners.

And it is not true.

That reputation lured me into complacency on a hot summer day when I flew our vintage Skylane into a small field near my son’s college. It had been a great visit, and he was sending back home with us a lot of appliances, books, household items, and assorted junk from his apartment.

The airport had a paved runway of more than 3,500 feet — shorter than our home field, but not alarming. After all, I’d flown in and out of shorter strips before.

That was mistake #1: I didn’t run the takeoff performance numbers. No density altitude check. I just “knew” we’d be fine, because we always had been.

Mistake #2 was not weighing the load. My wife and I are full-sized adults and we packed the rear seat and baggage area with lots of moderately heavy stuff.

I even remember thinking the tail looked a little low.

But instead of investigating, I rationalized it away: “The nose strut’s probably just sticking up there again. Happens all the time.”

And, without a payload weight, I failed to perform a weight and balance calculation.

Mistake #3 was the worst one: I trusted my luck more than my training.

I’d flown overloaded before and “gotten away with it.” So I pushed the throttle in and rolled down the runway, a little “puckered” (ask any pilot) but I launched.

Several mistakes almost brought down Mack’s Cessna 182.

The Ugly Reality

It was more a leisurely departure than a launch. The takeoff roll was long. Really long. I blamed it on the heat — it was over 90°.

I finally eased the old girl off the ground, but the controls were sluggish and heavy. We were barely climbing.

I glanced at the cylinder head temperature (CHT): Over 360° and headed for 400.

Again, I told myself this was normal for hot days, and did what I’d done before — reduced power slightly, nudged the nose down, kept the cowl flaps open for better cooling, and retrimmed.

That’s when I realized we had a much bigger problem.

There were mountains and trees — lots of trees — surrounding the airfield. I remembered how pretty they were when we arrived. Now, not so pretty.

The airport was in the bottom of a cereal bowl of mountains. In a straight line to the lowest of them, I would not be able to clear them.

So I circled. Once. Twice. Three times. Each lap barely buying me a few hundred feet. My climb rate was an anemic 200 feet per minute, and the CHT number — 390 — seemed etched into the glass.

Finally, I judged we had just enough altitude to clear a low spot in the ridgeline, so we aimed for that. We made it with about 50 feet to spare. As we sailed over those trees, I clenched (pilots know what I mean), as if that would have helped.

The Hidden Threat

A few months later, during the annual inspection, my A&P called me over to look at cylinder head #3. It had broken its all-important seal with the cylinder, evidenced by a blackened oil ring at the seam.

The mechanic shook his head, telling me: “You were a few flight hours away from a catastrophic failure.”

Had that cylinder let go during our feeble climb-out, I might’ve been able to spiral back and attempt an emergency landing. But with that aft CG and near-gross weight? The odds were not in our favor.

Had it failed somewhere during our hour-long flight home — over forested, mountainous terrain — you wouldn’t be reading this right now.

What Happened?

This wasn’t a one-time mistake. It was the slow, creeping acceptance of a higher level of risk.

In aviation psychology, it’s called the Normalization of Deviance.

It happens when you start thinking, “I’ve done this before and it worked out, so it must be okay.”

You get away with it once, then twice, then 10 times. It becomes your new normal.

That’s what sank the Titanic.

Captain Edward Smith had made 19 high-speed Atlantic crossings without slowing for ice warnings. The ship was built like a fortress. Past success lulled him into a false sense of invincibility.

The same thing happens to all of us, from medium-time pilots like me to seasoned aviators.

Mack says this near disaster taught him some harsh lessons.

Three Biases That Will Kill You

Normalization of Deviance: The longer you get away with breaking a rule or skipping a step, the more “normal” it feels to do so.

Overconfidence Bias: Believing you’re safer, smarter, or more experienced than the situation deserves.

Optimism Bias: Believing things will probably turn out fine, because they always have, even when indicators suggest otherwise.

That’s what nearly killed me: A near-lethal cocktail of all three.

Lessons for the Rest of Us

This near disaster taught me some harsh lessons, which I now treat as gospel:

Run the numbers — always. Know your takeoff distance, weight and balance, and density altitude well before you climb into the airplane.

Trust your training, not your luck. Past success does not equal future safety.

Challenge your assumptions. Just because you think your nose strut is sticky doesn’t mean your CG isn’t also too far aft.

Listen to your gut. If something feels off, it probably is.

Teach this story. Someone else’s near catastrophe can be their wake-up call.

The laws of physics don’t care how many times you get away with bending them.

Fighter pilots, during safety training sessions on the ground, pass around a metal coat hanger and each pilot bends it and passes it to the next pilot who does the same. This mimics the cumulative, hidden stress of over-G-ing the jet. It eventually breaks, as will the jet’s underlying structure if repeatedly over-stressed during flight.

So the next time you feel tempted to skip a check, fudge a weight number, or rationalize something odd, remember the Titanic and the coat hanger.

And remember the Skylane that almost smacked into the trees.

Fly safe out there.

Mack McKinney is a USAF veteran, pilot, and author of books and aviation safety articles. As a business development expert and motivational speaker, he shares success stories and resilience strategies. He can be reached at [email protected] and MackMcKinney.com.