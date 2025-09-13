Sporty’s and PilotWorkshops launch Real World Flight Review course

Sporty’s has partnered with PilotWorkshops to launch a new course: Real World Flight Review.

The course pairs Sporty’s Flight Review online video course with PilotWorkshops Real World VFR program, Sporty’s officials explained.

“Whether you are preparing for a flight review or simply working to stay proficient, Real World Flight Review covers both the knowledge and the skills every pilot needs,” company officials added.

Sporty’s Flight Review course provides more than two and a half hours of 3D animations and in-flight video to refresh essential topics like regulations, weather, aeromedical factors, and airspace. Pilots can test their knowledge with quizzes and, upon successful course completion, earn a ground training endorsement that satisfies the required one hour of ground instruction for a flight review.

PilotWorkshops Real World VFR program features 10 virtual, real-world flights, each delivered like a complete flight lesson.

Every virtual scenario begins with a briefing, followed by the full flight in real time, and concludes with a debrief, company officials noted.

From landing at Boston Logan in a Cessna Skyhawk to navigating the Hudson River VFR Corridor, pilots ride along on the flight deck for challenging situations, enhanced by ATC communication and expert commentary, officials added.

Successful completion qualifies the user for FAA WINGS credit.

Introductory price: $99.

For more information: Sportys.com