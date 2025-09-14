Bristell B23 gets FAA nod

The Bristell B23 in flight.

The two-seat Bristell B23 from BRM AERO has received Type Certification from the FAA under Part 23 regulations, “marking the first certified variant in the company’s B23 series and opening new opportunities in the rapidly expanding U.S. pilot training market,” said officials with the Czech Republic-based company.

The B23 already holds EASA CS-23 certification in Europe, where more than 1,100 Bristell aircraft have been delivered since 2009, according to company officials.

Nearly 100 Bristell aircraft are already operating in the United States, owned by private pilots and flight schools, officials added.

“This first FAA certification enables us to address the pilot shortage crisis with modern training solutions,” said Martin Bříštěla, CEO and Co-founder of Bristell Aircraft. “Flight schools need alternatives to aging fleets with 40-year-old designs. Additional B23 variants will follow this initial certification as we expand our certified portfolio.”

The company plans to grow its North American dealer network by 50% within 18 months while pursuing certification for the complete B23 lineup, including Rotax 912iS, 915iS, 916iS, and IFR variants, company officials added.

The certified B23, powered by the 100-hp Rotax 912S3 engine, features 2,000-hour TBO intervals and 4.5 gallons per hour fuel consumption, certified for both 100LL avgas and unleaded automotive fuel.

Specifications include:

1,654 pounds MTOW

662 pounds useful load

51-inch cockpit

Deliveries of the FAA-certified B23-912 are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025 through Bristell’s North American dealer network.

For more information: Bristell.com