Picture of the Day: Seaplanes in Russia

Sergei aka asa34 submitted this photo and note: “Large aviation holidays have become more frequent. Here is a photo shot of one in Penza, Russia, of the seaplanes that attended. I also participated in my Tobago Socata TB10.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.