Community celebration planned at SMO

The Spirit of Santa Monica presents Douglas Day 2025, a free community celebration honoring Santa Monica’s legacy of aviation innovation and community resilience.

The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation at Santa Monica Airport (KSMO) in California.

SMO faces significant challenges, and the city of Santa Monica has the option to close the airport after Dec. 31, 2028. Spirit of Santa Monica, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), and a number of other organizations are advocating for its future.

“As this event highlights, the airport plays a key role in serving the local economy every day, but when disaster strikes, it becomes a vital lifeline that helps first responders save lives and protect property,” officials noted.

This year’s event will pay special tribute to the first responders of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete will present commendations to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), Santa Monica Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire, Los Angeles City Fire, and other agencies that played a critical role in firefighting and recovery efforts.

“The January wildfires tested the strength and resilience of our region in ways we will never forget. Our firefighters and first responders stood on the frontlines with unwavering courage,” said Negrete. “Douglas Day gives us the chance not only to honor their heroism, but also to celebrate Santa Monica’s enduring spirit of innovation, community, and perseverance.”

The free event will also feature:

Aircraft displays showcasing vintage planes and future mobility innovations

STEAM-powered discovery zones with hands-on activities for youth

Recruitment and community booths hosted by first responders and local organizations

Live music, food trucks, and family-friendly entertainment.

“Douglas Day is more than a commemoration, it’s a living reminder of Santa Monica’s unique legacy as a place where innovation takes flight and community comes together,” said Ben Marcus, co-founder of Spirit of Santa Monica. “It’s about honoring our heroes, inspiring the next generation, and celebrating the bold vision that has always defined our city.”

Douglas Day 2025 is free and open to the public.

For more information: SpiritOfSantaMonica.org



