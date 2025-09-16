Fly Kansas Air Tour prepares for takeoff

The 2025 Fly Kansas Air Tour is set to take off Sept. 23-26, with stops at several Kansas airports.

Stops on this year’s tour include airports in Wellington, Anthony, Strother Field, Augusta, Eureka, Parsons, Emporia, Herington, and Salina.

Each stop features interactive STEM activities for students, community events, and “the thrill of seeing the tour aircraft up close,” according to officials.

For instance, at the stop in Salina, the airport is partnering with K-State Salina, 1 Vision Aviation, the AIM Center of Excellence, the Salina Chamber of Commerce, Visit Salina, and the Greater Salina Community Foundation.

“Visitors to the KS Air Tour stop can connect with hobbyist pilots from across the state, enjoy STEM stations with K-State students, talk with K-State Salina and AIM faculty, and discover how local training and education can lead to high-demand, high-paying careers in aviation,” airport officials said.

“Being able to host the Fly KS Air Tour back in Salina for the fifth time is a great thing for our community. Aviation is the second largest industry in Kansas, and Salina is a large piece of that. We are thrilled to get to welcome pilots from all over to our home, to meet our students, and to experience an overnight stay in Salina.” said Pieter Miller, Salina Airport Authority Executive Director.

The Fly Kansas Air Tour stops are open to the public and family-friendly.

Pilots who would like to participate in the tour can register at KansasAirports.org.

Pilots can fly to all the stops along the tour or just one, officials noted.

For more information: KansasAirports.org