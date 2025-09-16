Picture of the Day: 47 Chief at rest

Gary Calgaard submitted this photo and note: “After a morning of grass strip takeoffs, landings, and a short trip to Forest City Municipal Airport/Trimble Field (KFXY) in Iowa, the Aeronca is back in its farm strip hangar, ready and willing for another wonderful flight! I recently purchased this old gal from a wonderful couple in Willis, Texas. Keith and Kim were sorry to see her leave and chose us as the next caretakers.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.