Pilot accidentally moves fuel selector to off

The pilot reported they were on a local flight and, while attempting to balance the fuel load, moved the fuel selector valve from the “left” main tank position to the “right” position.

The Aeronca 11AC subsequently lost engine power.

The pilot was not able to restart the engine and performed a precautionary landing onto a road near Apple, Idaho.

Shortly after touchdown, the airplane veered off the road and into a ditch. The wings and engine truss sustained substantial damage. The pilot suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that fuel was present in the fuel tanks and that the fuel selector valve positions available were WING TANKS (9 o’clock position), MAIN TANK (12 o’clock position), and OFF (3 o’clock position).

The pilot reported that he moved the fuel selector valve from the “left” tank, which was actually the WING TANKS position, to the “right” tank, which was actually the OFF position.

Probable Cause: Fuel starvation due to the pilot’s incorrect movement of the fuel selector valve to OFF, which resulted in a loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: 193090

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.