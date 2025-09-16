Sling Pilot Academy integrates AI into flight training

TORRANCE, California — Sling Pilot Academy has partnered with NAVI AI, an aviation technology company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for pilot training and flight operational quality and efficiency.

The collaboration will bring NAVI AI’s tools directly into the hands of student pilots and instructors, supporting everything from ground school preparation to real-time flight analytics and post-flight debriefs, according to officials with Sling Pilot Academy.

“The integration promises to make pilot training more efficient, personalized, and data-driven — preparing the next generation of aviators meet the challenges presented by accelerated pilot training programs,” academy officials said in a prepared release.

Highlights of the partnership include:

Sling Pilot Academy students will have access to NAVI AI’s intelligent co-pilot assistant, offering real-time insights, checklist management, and flight simulation support.

Post-flight debriefs leverage AI to provide tailored feedback.

NAVI AI’s predictive systems will aid in scenario planning, risk analysis, and decision-making.

Sling Pilot Academy offers an, accelerated pathway from zero experience to commercial pilot/flight instructor in nine to 12 months.

For more information: SlingPilotAcademy.com, FlyNavi.com