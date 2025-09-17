First flight after a year ends in fuel exhaustion

The pilot told investigators that the Remos GX Light-Sport Aircraft had not flown for about a year.

He was told about 5 gallons of automobile gasoline remained in it during that time.

The pilot said he added an additional 10 gallons of automobile gasoline before the accident flight. However, he was unable to provide a receipt for that fuel.

He completed a preflight inspection and no anomalies were noted. He departed from Aero Acres Airport (FD88), in Fort Pierce, Florida, and flew in the airport traffic pattern uneventfully for several minutes before proceeding on course to Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM), in Orlando, to purchase more fuel.



About 30 minutes after departure, at 3,000 feet mean sea level, the engine exhibited a decrease in RPM followed by a total loss of engine power.

The pilot managed to restart the engine but it lost all power again.

He declared an emergency to air traffic control, but was unable to glide to the nearest airport.

He performed a forced landing to a field. During the landing, the landing gear collapsed, and the airplane came to rest upright.



Examination of the wreckage by an FAA inspector revealed substantial damage to the composite structure of the lower fuselage. The pilot was not injured in the crash.

The wreckage was further examined following its transport to a recovery facility.

Recovery and maintenance personnel reported that the fuel tank remained intact and contained no fuel. Additionally, the engine-driven fuel pump, fuel lines, and carburetors contained no fuel.

A mechanic installed a temporary magneto switch as the ignition key was lost during the accident. He then attached a 16-ounce bottle of gasoline to the inlet side of the engine-driven fuel pump via a clean fuel hose. After operating for a few seconds, the pump filled the carburetors and the engine started and ran normally.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate fuel planning, which resulted in a total loss of engine power during cruise flight due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 193280

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.