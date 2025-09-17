Medical updates reduce no-fly limits for eye surgeries, some medications

The FAA recently released significant updates to its medical guidance for aviation medical examiners (AME Guide) that reduce required no-fly limits for key medical conditions and surgeries, making it easier for pilots to maintain their medical certifications.

One of the most notable changes is a reduction in the required observation period for cataract surgery, according to officials with the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). Previously, pilots had to wait up to two years before medical recertification was allowed, but under the new rules, this wait time has been reduced to just three months.

Similar changes to medical recertification times have also been applied to other eye conditions and surgeries. Refractive surgeries like LASIK and SMILE, for instance, now have significantly shorter recovery periods, potentially as little as two weeks. Recertification after lens implants can also now occur in as little as two weeks after surgery, although recovery periods vary depending on the type of procedure.

“NBAA welcomes the FAA’s new AME Guide updates. These changes reflect the growing confidence in modern surgical outcomes and the meaningful impact that new procedures and medications have on patient recovery,” said NBAA Director of Safety and Flight Operations Mark Larsen.

The updates also include changes to the guidelines for certain medications.

Pilots who take migraine medications, for instance, are now subject to as little as a 24-hour no-fly period depending on the prescription. Observation times for diabetes and weight loss medications are also simplified, with some medicine combinations now requiring only a 14-day observation period.

The approved list of antidepressant medications has been expanded to include vilazodone (Viibryd), while the four-hour no-fly restriction has been removed on certain cholesterol treatments.

These updates are part of the FAA’s ongoing efforts to streamline the medical certification process and reduce certification review backlogs.

On a recent call with AMEs, FAA Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrop noted that backlogs since Jan. 1, 2025, have been reduced 50% and the number of cases waiting to be considered is down 99%.

She also encouraged pilots to preflight their medical exams, thoroughly preparing for a medical certification, similarly to how pilots would prepare for an aircraft check ride. This approach, she added, offers the best chance that your AME can either issue a certificate at the completion of the exam or allow the FAA to issue a special issuance medical on their first review.

“These updates represent a positive step forward for the aviation community, providing pilots with more flexibility in maintaining their physical and mental health and reducing the barriers to maintaining their aviation medical certifications,” noted Larsen.

You can review the FAA’s Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners here and download a copy of the FAA Medical Checklist here.