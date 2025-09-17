Picture of the Day: Airplanes in the mist

Brad Koehn submitted this photo and note: “I snapped a photo of some of the planes attending the fly-in at Prickett-Grooms Field Airport (6Y9) in Sidnaw, Michigan, on Labor Day weekend 2025. The ground fog was coming up and the frost hadn’t yet formed, and everyone had a wonderful time.”

