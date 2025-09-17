uAvionix upgrades MFD software

uAvionix has released software version v1.8.0 for its AV-20-S and AV-20-E Multi-Function Displays (MFD), an upgrade that reflects customer feedback and builds on last year’s v1.7.1 release with performance, usability, and accuracy refinements, according to officials with the Big Fork, Montana-based company.

Earlier versions of the AV-20-S and AV-20-E featured an Angle of Attack (AoA) algorithm that was tricky to configure and often went unused, company officials noted.

“With v1.8.0, AoA performance has been completely re-engineered to deliver top-notch reliability,” they said. “A smarter sensor fusion engine now integrates airspeed, altitude, accelerometer data, and vertical speed changes through advanced filtering, delivering precise performance in all phases of flight.”

The upgraded AoA algorithm is designed to reduce the risk of loss of control during critical maneuvers, particularly in scenarios like base-to-final turns and low-speed approaches.

Expanded Aircraft Compatibility

Version 1.8.0 also resolves the slanted panel installation issue, ensuring reliable performance in aircraft with tilted instrument panels. This compatibility update expands support for popular models, including the Carbon Cub, Mooney M20E, RV-6 and other RV series, Rans S-7, Lightsport Savage Cub, and others, according to company officials.

Enhanced Usability & Pilot Experience

v1.8.0 introduces several new features and interface refinements designed to make the AV-20 more intuitive and versatile:

New analog clock face for vintage aircraft aesthetics

Display Uniformity: Consistent design across all screens

Refined User Interface: Cleaner menus and improved readability

Enhanced G-Meter: New interface, expanded capabilities, and the option to configure the AV-20 as a dedicated aerobatic G-meter with G-focused mode and no other alerts

Persistent Timer Values: User-defined timers retained between flights

Improved Timekeeping: Increased accuracy for both digital and analog clock modes

Improved attitude stability

More accurate airspeed and altitude ranges (OAT probe required)

Increased accuracy for the outside air temperature probe

Support for Windows simulators

AV-20 software v1.8.0 is available now as a free upgrade for all existing users. Updated Pilot’s Guides and installation instructions can be found at uAvionix.com.