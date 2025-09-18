Can aircraft certified on 115/145 avgas use the new unleaded fuel?

In my last column, “A warning from the past for unleaded avgas,” I discussed the differences in the three major grades of avgas.

And before you call me out, I know there is a 91/96 grade avgas. In fact in the past there were 12 to 15 different grades of avgas.

That last column raised questions among readers about 115/145 grade avgas and whether aircraft certified on this fuel will be able to use the new unleaded 100 octane fuel.

As in so many things in aviation — and life — the answer is “yes and no.“

Almost all of the aircraft used in World War II were certified on both 100/130 and 115/145, with the only difference in their certification being the boost pressure specified.

This meant that in aerial combat, if the pilot was flying on the 115/145 purple fuel, he could use a higher boost pressure and, therefore, more power. The increased boost with 115/145 did help Allied pilots have a performance edge over the opposition. This is why some people say that leaded avgas helped win the war.

Back in the day 115/145 avgas was purple. That color has now been claimed by Swift Fuels for its 94UL avgas. (Photo courtesy NATA)

If these aircraft are forced to use 100 octane unleaded fuel, they will be able to operate at the lower boost pressure — or even lower if need be. However, it may make some of the cargo aircraft still in use today almost worthless if the boost is lowered very much.

This brings up another question: Why not fuel the entire fleet on 115/145 if it was so much better?

There are two reasons.

First, it costs more.

Second, the higher lead level would shorten spark plug life, especially for bombers and transport aircraft.

100/130 avgas normally contains around 4 grams of tetraethyl lead (TEL) per gallon, while 115/145 usually contained around 6 grams per gallon — or even more.

Fighter aircraft were usually flown at higher RPMs and inlet boost pressures. This kept the spark plug core tip temperatures high enough to burn off the lead.

Bombers and transport aircraft were flown at reduced loads to ensure they had enough fuel for their entire mission. This lower power setting would usually mean lower spark plug core tip temperature so they would be more prone to spark plug fouling.

For example, the B-36 never completed a mission without fouling a spark plug until TCP was introduced as a supplemental lead scavenger in avgas.

A U.S. Air Force Convair B-36B-1-CF Peacemaker (s/n 44-92033) of the 7th Bombardment Wing in 1949. (U.S. Air Force photo)

These are the reasons, along with the switch to jet aircraft, that 115/145 more or less disappeared in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

There were a few aircraft that were certified only on 115/145 avgas. These were mostly specialty aircraft.

For example, the racers at the Reno Air Races (now Roswell) would have a specialty fuel company blend a batch of 115/145 and all of the unlimited racers were required to use this fuel.

The P-51D “Nervous Energy” raced in the Unlimited class at Reno. (Photo by Alan Wilson)

I am not sure what these aircraft will do in the future.

The Reno Air Racing Association may be able to get a variance to allow a specialty fuel supplier make a leaded fuel for the race. But, if not, racers not only have to worry about exhaust valve recession, they will probably need to detune their engine to operate on the unleaded fuel.

At Reno, there was a story of a race pilot who was always looking at his gauges and instruments and not always watching where he was going.

The aircraft owner had a sign made that covered the instrument panel that said “Fly Fast, Turn Left.” They may need to replace that sign with one that says “Fly as Fast as You Can, Then Turn Left.”

