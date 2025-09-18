Gusting crosswind, unfamiliar airplane bad combination for Cessna 305 pilot

Screenshot

The multi-segment cross-country flight was the pilot’s first time flying the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 305.

Arriving at the airport in Cortland, New York, he noted quartering gusts when he cleared a tree line to land on the asphalt runway.

Following touchdown, the plane pulled to the right and he applied left brake to correct. However, the airplane nosed over, sustaining substantial damage to the wings, empennage, and fuselage.

Post-accident examination of the brakes revealed no evidence of any pre-accident mechanical failures or malfunctions that would have precluded normal operation.

The recorded wind at the nearest weather reporting facility, about 13 miles southwest of the accident airport, was a quartering right crosswind at 12 knots, gusting to 19 knots at the time of the accident.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control while landing in a gusting crosswind, which resulted in a noseover. Contributing was the pilot’s lack of familiarity with the airplane.

NTSB Identification: 193083

This September 2023 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.